COVID-19: Andhra govt issues fresh guidelines for surveillance, containment

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday issued some fresh guidelines for surveillance, containment, control and proper treatment of COVID-19 patients and directed the district Collectors to be vigilant and personally monitor day-to-day status of cases.

The fresh guidelines were issued in line with the Supreme Court judgment in a civil writ petition and also the recent increase in cases in a few states and the spread of the new UK strain, state Principal Secretary, Health, Anil Kumar Singhal said in a Government Order.

Singhal directed the district Collectors to conduct a meeting once again with all Nodal Officers of COVID hospitals and reiterate the directives issued by the Supreme Court and to strictly adhere to them in providing proper treatment to COVID-19 patients in both government and private hospitals.

He asked the Collectors to constitute inspection teams under the supervision of Joint Collector to conduct Fire Audit in all COVID hospitals, both government and private.

Hospital authorities were required to necessarily obtain a no-objection certificate from the Fire Department.

The Principal Secretary recalled that orders were issued from time to time on following COVID-appropriate behaviour and also the Standard Operating Procedures.

"District Collectors are directed to ensure strict compliance of the orders and invoking penal clauses as and when required in larger public interest. The Superintendents of Police and Commissioners of Police will be responsible for compliance of all SOPs and COVID Orders issued," Singhal added.

The Principal Secretary stressed on the need for crowd control and asked the Collectors to entrust the responsibility to police and revenue machinery.

"Wherever preventing crowding is not possible, restrictions shall be put in place to ensure the mandated maintenance of six-feet physical distance," Singhal said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

