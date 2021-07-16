COVID-19: Andhra govt issues guidelines for Eid celebrations. Details here

Amid COVID-19 , the government of Andhra Pradesh issues precautionary guidelines for for Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) to be celebrated on July 20/21. As per the directive, prayers shall not be performed in Eidgahs or at open places. It can be offered in the Masajits with 50% occupancy.

The order also stated that if necessitated then prayers can be conducted subsequently/separately for Musallies/individual in other spells. Wearing masks is mandatory and no one shall be allowed without masks, the directive said.

Every devotee coming to the Masjid coming to the Masjid for prayers is advised to perform Wadhu at home and bring his own prayer mat, it also added.

Management of the Masjid shall keep sufficient number of sanitizers at the entry point. Before entry/exit to the mosque, hands shall be cleaned with sanitizers or soaps, it further said.

Imams are requested to keep the sermons short. Senior citizens, children and people with cough, cold or fever are requested to perform the prayers at home, the guidelines stated.

Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 update

Andhra Pradesh cumulative coronavirus cases increased to 19.32 lakh as 2,526 positives were added afresh on Thursday. With 2,933 recoveries in 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday, the total number of cured patients went up to 18,93,498.

The gross toll touched 13,081 as 24 fresh fatalities were reported in a day, according to the latest bulletin. The state now has 25,526 active Covid-19 cases, the bulletin said.

East Godavari logged 404, Chittoor 391, Prakasam 308, Krishna 269, West Godavari 235, SPS Nellore 210, Guntur 178, Kadapa 157 and Visakhapatnam 119 fresh cases in a day. The remaining four districts reported less than 100 new cases each.

Prakasam reported six more fatalities, Krishna five, Chittoor four, Guntur, SPS Nellore and West Godavari two each, Anantapuramu, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam one each in 24 hours.

(With inputs from agencies)

