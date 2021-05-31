The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday announced to administer COVID vaccine to people who wants to go abroad to pursue education and for jobs and also said that they would be provided a certificate regarding the same.

The chief ministers office in Andhra Pradesh said, COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to students wanting to go abroad to pursue education, and to those who want to go abroad for jobs. Vaccination certificate to be issued to the aforementioned.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday announced that it has extended the COVID-19 curfew in the state till June 10. The curfew was scheduled to end today. Now the restrictions have been extended by 10 more days. The relaxation time remains the same from 6 am to 12 noon.

"Curfew extended till June 10th in Andhra Pradesh. Timings remain the same," informed Chief Minister's Office.

The total COVID-19 recoveries in Andhra Pradesh crossed 15 lakh on Sunday, resulting in a drop in the number of active cases as fresh positives too continued their downward slide for more than a week now. According to the state health department, Andhra Pradesh reported 13,400 new COVID-19 cases, 21,133 recoveries and 94 deaths in the 24 hours on Sunday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.