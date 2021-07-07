Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday said that it decided to reopen schools from August 16 as novel coronavirus cases in the state have been witnessing a decline for the past few weeks.

Moreover, online classes will start from July 12, said Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh.

A thorough discussion on reopening of schools was also done and after taking many views and opinions into consideration, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government came to discussion on the resumption of schools.

Currently, the teachers in the state have been going to school on alternate days from the beginning of July. It was conveyed that if any students have doubts they could go to school to clarify doubts from their teachers.

After the first Covid wave, schools had reopened in a phased manner in Andhra Pradesh from November last year. At that time, classes 9 and 10 began and gradually, a few months later, in January and February classes commenced for the other classes. For around 10 months since the advent of the pandemic schools were closed. However, when the cases began to spike and the second wave began, the government decided to shut schools again.

While initially when the schools commenced classes, the attendance remained below 50%, according to officials more students returned to schools in the subsequent months.

Andhra Pradesh reported 21 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday, the lowest in a day after April 16 during the second wave. The state added 3,166 fresh cases of coronavirus while 4,019 recovered from the infection in a day, a health department bulletin said.

The state's COVID-19 chart now showed a cumulative of 19,11,231 positives, 18,65,956 recoveries and 12,919 deaths. The active caseload is now 32,356, the bulletin added. East Godavari reported 664, West Godavari 431, Prakasam 375, Chittoor 337, SPS Nellore 259, Guntur 239 and Kadapa 221 new cases in 24 hours.

Krishna added 191, Visakhapatnam 144, Srikakulam 103 and Anantapuramu 102, while Vizianagaram registered 55 and Kurnool 45 cases in a day. Chittoor and East Godavari districts reported four fresh fatalities each, Krishna three, Anantapuramu, Guntur, Kurnool and West Godavari two each and Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam, one each. SPS Nellore, Kadapa, Vizianagaram and Prakasam did not report any deaths in a day.

