Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will conduct antigen tests to detect novel coronavirus the Navi Mumbai outlet of Ikea India, the multinational furniture retailer announced. The testing facility will be available on Saturdays and Sundays.

"Test is free, and antigen-positive customers need to take RTPCR test. Those already vaccinated don't require testing but should show proof on Aarogya Setu/ CoWIN/ certificate copy," Ikea India tweeted.

NMMC will be conducting antigen tests for IKEA Navi Mumbai store visitors on Saturdays & Sundays. Test is free, and antigen-positive customers need to take RTPCR test. Those already vaccinated don't require testing but should show proof on Aarogya Setu / CoWin / certificate copy. pic.twitter.com/U4LhYgCHu7 — IKEAIndia (@IKEAIndia) June 25, 2021

Earlier this week, NMMC launched special vaccination drive for beggars and homeless persons living under its jurisdiction. Transgender persons in the township would also be vaccinated, the municipal body had stated.

NMMC is planning to cover the entire Navi Mumbai area under this vaccination programme by next week. NMMC Commissioner Abhijit Bhangar had said that a team of health officials will visit several places to vaccinate the target group. Since homeless people do not generally possess an identity proof, they will be registered on the government portal for vaccination using their biometric data.

Bhangar had said that NMMC is vaccinated such beneficiaries after collecting their fingerprints and registering their names on the government portal. A special software is being used to record this data, he had mentioned.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics