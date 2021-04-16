OPEN APP
Home >News >India >COVID-19: Army reduces physical attendance in offices by 50 percent

The Indian Army has informed its personnel that physical attendance in offices has been reduced by 50 per cent due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, officials said on Friday.

The personnel who would be physically present in offices will have to avoid crowding, stagger their timings and follow all COVID-19 protocols strictly, they stated.

According to the directions, all meetings and conferences should be done virtually as much as possible, they added.

India added a record 2,17,353 new coronavirus infections in a day taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,42,91,917, while active cases surpassed the 15-lakh mark, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Friday.

This is the second consecutive day that the country has reported over two lakh cases. PTI DSP RHL

