This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >News >India >COVID-19: Army reduces physical attendance in offices by 50 percent
COVID-19: Army reduces physical attendance in offices by 50 percent
1 min read.08:03 PM ISTPTI
The personnel who would be physically present in offices will have to avoid crowding, stagger their timings and follow all COVID-19 protocols strictlyAccording to the directions, all meetings and conferences should be done virtually as much as possible
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Indian Army has informed its personnel that physical attendance in offices has been reduced by 50 per cent due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, officials said on Friday.
The Indian Army has informed its personnel that physical attendance in offices has been reduced by 50 per cent due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, officials said on Friday.
The personnel who would be physically present in offices will have to avoid crowding, stagger their timings and follow all COVID-19 protocols strictly, they stated.
According to the directions, all meetings and conferences should be done virtually as much as possible, they added.
India added a record 2,17,353 new coronavirus infections in a day taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,42,91,917, while active cases surpassed the 15-lakh mark, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Friday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This is the second consecutive day that the country has reported over two lakh cases. PTI DSP RHL