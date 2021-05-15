The Arunachal Pradesh government on Saturday extended the lockdown in the capital complex for 14 days till 5 am on May 31 in view of the spurt in COVID-19 cases in the region.

The capital complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun and Banderdewa areas, is currently under a seven- day lockdown from May 10.

Capital Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom said the extension of lockdown will come into force from 5 am on May 17 and continue till 5 am on May 31.

"The restrictions are being imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the sudden surge of COVID-19 in the region," Potom said.

Barring outlets of ration, meat, vegetable and dairy products, all shops and business establishments will remain shut during the period.

Certain shops in sectors and colonies of the region will be allowed to open on a rotation basis, he said.

Essential services like medicine shops, hospitals and medical establishments are not in the purview of the lockdown.

Potom appealed to people in the region to follow the health-safety guidelines and said contact-tracing activities will be intensified during the lockdown period.

"Movement of people will be restricted except those engaged in the delivery of essential services," the DC said, adding arrangements would be in place for home delivery of LPG cylinders and other essential items.

Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 21,373 as 264 more people tested positive for the infection, while five new fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 77.

The capital complex recorded the maximum number of fresh cases at 85.

The region has the highest number of active cases at 545.

Meanwhile, the government has also decided to impose a lockdown in Tawang district in view of the spurt in COVID-19 cases, Principal Secretary (Health) Dr Sharat Chauhan said. PTI UPL SBN BDC BDC

