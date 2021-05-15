"Movement of people will be restricted except those engaged in the delivery of essential services," the DC said, adding arrangements would be in place for home delivery of LPG cylinders and other essential items.
Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 21,373 as 264 more people tested positive for the infection, while five new fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 77.
The capital complex recorded the maximum number of fresh cases at 85.
The region has the highest number of active cases at 545.
Meanwhile, the government has also decided to impose a lockdown in Tawang district in view of the spurt in COVID-19 cases, Principal Secretary (Health) Dr Sharat Chauhan said. PTI UPL SBN BDC BDC
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!