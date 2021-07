"All workplaces, business/commercial establishments, dine-in restaurants, hotels, resorts, dhabas and other eateries. the takeaway of food items from restaurants, dhabas and other eateries, the opening of sale counters, showrooms etc. of cold storages and warehouses will be up to 1 PM in districts showing moderate positivity rate and up to 4 pm in districts showing improvement in positivity rate," the notification said.