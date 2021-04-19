Just 7% Indians have got at least one vaccine dose so far. To put this in context, almost 21.5% of the population is believed to have been infected by covid-19, a serosurvey conducted by Indian Council of Medical Research in February shows. If the ‘tika utsav’ is a measure of the full capacity of the Indian machinery, the country has a long wait ahead to protect its citizens from the pandemic.

