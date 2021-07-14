Australian MP Craig Kelly has praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for effectively managing the Covid-19outbreak in the state.

Kelly on Twitter wrote, "WELL DONE to Indian State of UP & its Chief Minister @myogiadityanath for their effective management in crushing the wave".

In a tweet, Kelly sought CM Adityanath's help to overcome the crisis of the Ivermectin drug in Australia. ‘Ivermectin’ is an oral treatment normally used to treat lice and other parasitic infections, to save the lives of its critical Covid patients.

Recognising these efforts, Craig Kelly hailed the pre-emptive steps taken by Yogi Adityanath and wished similar efforts were made in Australia.

Kelly wrote, "The Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Any chance they could loan us their Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to release the Ivermectin sort out the mess our hopelessly incompetent State Premiers have created".

Further, the Australian MP said, "Brilliant that UP introduced ‘Ivermectin’ as a preventive measure for health workers, patients & people exposed to infected people!!"

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also appreciated Uttar Pradesh government's Covid-19 initiatives, such as offering helpline facility to extend healthcare and legal aids among other services to senior citizens.

Earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) had praised the state government's model of surveillance, tracing, and testing of COVID-19 patients.

During the second wave of the pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh government had distributed Ivermectin as a preventive measure to people who came in contact with Covid-infected patients and health workers.

