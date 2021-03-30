Covid-19: Average daily domestic fliers drop due to rising number of cases

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The average number of daily domestic flight passengers fell for the week that ended on 27 March compared with the week before owing to the rising number of covid-19 cases and the resulting travel restrictions imposed by several states to contain the virus.

For the week that ended on 27 March, the average number of departures increased marginally to 2,296 against 2,288 departures registered during the previous week, the report said and added that the number of fliers per departure declined to 109 from 112 in the respective weeks.

Daily fliers saw some recovery in the last two days of the week ended 27 March as total traffic reported on 26 and 27 March stood at 271,000 and 283,000 respectively, the report said.

"However, rising covid cases remain an overhang on air traffic," it added.

India’s air passenger traffic, which was adversely impacted by the pandemic, is expected to rebound in the next fiscal year though it will widely lag the levels seen in FY2016, credit rating agency Icra said in a recent statement.

"Owing to the low base of FY2021, rising leisure travel and gradual opening up of corporate offices, FY2022 will witness a robust y-o-y (year-on-year) growth of about 78% in domestic air passenger traffic and about 164% in international air passenger traffic, assuming non-availability of covid-19 vaccine on a wide scale-up to H2CY2021. However, this will still be significantly lower than even FY16 levels," Icra added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}