NEW DELHI : For the ninth week in a row, fewer Indians took to the skies, given the fresh surge in covid cases across the country.

Average number of daily flyers stood at 49,000 for the week that ended on 23 May, down from 60,000 for the week ending on 16 May, and less than 126,000 in the week ended 1 May, according to a report by ICICI Securities.

Average passenger load factor (PLF), an airline industry metric that measures how much of an airline’s passenger carrying capacity is used, was about 30% during the week ended 23 May, the report added.

During the week mentioned above, the average number of departures declined sharply to 790 against 948 in the previous week. The number of flyers per departure declined to 62 from 64 in the respective weeks.

"Average daily flyers dipped 19% week-on-week due to 16.7% drop in departures and 3% drop in the number of flyers per departure," the report said.

"Dip in traffic is largely attributable to travel restrictions in line with covid guidelines and higher number of covid cases.," it added.

India has seen an unabated rise in fresh covid cases in the last few days. The country had 2,720,716 active cases of coronavirus infection on Monday, according to government data.

While passengers are apprehensive about air travel due to the surging number of cases, mandating negative covid-19 test reports for travel, imposing mandatory home quarantine measures and lockdown imposed by various states and Union territories are expected to adversely impact passenger traffic in the coming days.

The second wave of covid-19 has adversely impacted airline operations.

Indian airlines will incur net losses of about ₹21,000 crore this fiscal year following the widespread disruptions caused by the covid-19 pandemic, and would require additional funding of up to ₹37,000 crore through FY23 to recover from their losses and debt, rating agency Icra said in a recent report.

Meanwhile, the second wave of covid-19 could result in a point of no return for airlines, while this could also accelerate consolidation in the industry, according to aviation consultancy firm Capa India

"The crisis in #IndianAviation as a result of the 2nd wave has reached a point of no return for some & can no longer be ignored by @MoCA_GoI (Ministry of Civil Aviation). Failure to reduce the distress—and to do so within days, not longer—will result in irreparable damage to jobs & the sector as a whole," Capa India said in a recent tweet.

