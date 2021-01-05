OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19: Average recoveries exceed new cases for last 5 weeks, says govt
Travellers being screened for Covid-19 at Anand Vihar Inter State Bus Terminal in New Delhi. (HT_PRINT)
Covid-19: Average recoveries exceed new cases for last 5 weeks, says govt

1 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2021, 06:31 PM IST Staff Writer

  • As many as 29,091 people were declared cured of the disease across the country on Tuesday
  • India’s active caseload, which has been decreasing continuously, stands at 2,31,036

The average number of recovered cases of Covid-19 in India has exceeded the average daily new infections for the last five weeks, the health ministry said on Tuesday as the country saw 16,375 more people testing positive in the last 24 hours.

As many as 29,091 people were declared cured of the disease across the country on Tuesday. A net decline of 12,917 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in the last 24 hours.

India’s cumulative recoveries have inched closer to the 1 crore mark. The total recovered cases have crossed 99.75 lakhs (99,75,958). This also increases the recovery rate to 96.32%.

India’s active caseload, which has been decreasing continuously, stands at 2,31,036. The number includes 58 patients infected with the new strain of the novel Coronavirus first reported in the UK.

Till yesterday, a total of 38 people were found infected with the new strain of the virus till date in the country. Among them, 11 people have tested positive with the new strain at CSIR's Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB), and eight samples tested at NCDC, both in Delhi.

The new strain of positive Covid-19 samples are being tested at 10 INSACOG labs (NIBMG Kolkata, ILS Bhubaneswar, NIV Pune, NCCS Pune, CCMB Hyderabad, CDFD Hyderabad, InSTEM Bengaluru, NIMHANS Bengaluru, IGIB Delhi and NCDC Delhi) for genome sequencing.

The presence of the new UK variant has already been reported by Denmark, Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore.


