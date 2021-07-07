Bajaj Healthcare Limited (BHL) on Wednesday announced that it has received license from DRDO to manufacture 2-DG drug used in control and treatment of Covid-19.

In a regulatory filing, Bajaj Healthcare said, "...has received a licence from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to Manufacture and Market of “2-Deoxy-D-Glucose" (2-DG) as approved medication for the treatment of COVID-19 patients".

The 2-DG is developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a lab of DRDO, in collaboration with Dr Reddy' Laboratories.

"We are pleased to add 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose to our growing product portfolios after receiving license from DRDO. Our countries medical infrastructure is really struggling with the scarcity of oxygen capacities. We hope the availability of an effective treatment such as 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG) will considerably ease the pressure and offer patients much-needed and timely therapy option. Most patients ailing from moderate to severe symptoms can benefit from the use of Deoxy-D-Glucose," Anil Jain, Joint Managing Director, Bajaj Healthcare said.

Established in 1993, Bajaj Healthcare Limited specialises in manufacturing of Amino Acids, Intermediates, API, formulations & Nutraceuticals.

The government has recently launched 2-DG as an anti -Covid-19 therapeutic application of the drug 2-Deoxy-D-glucose.

Patients treated with 2-DG have shown negative RT-PCR in COVID-19 patients.

The drug can be administered only upon prescription and under the supervision of a qualified physician to 'hospitalised moderate to severe Covid-19 patients' as an adjunct therapy to the existing standard of care, Dr Reddy's said.

The 2-DG drug comes in powder form in the sachet, which is taken orally by dissolving it in water.

It accumulates in the virus-infected cells and prevents virus growth by stopping viral synthesis and energy production. Its selective accumulation in virally infected cells makes this drug unique.

T he Union Health Ministry had claimed that the 2-DG drug can reduce patient's average recovery time by two and a half days and oxygen demand by up to 40%.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.