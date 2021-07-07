Covid-19: Bajaj Health gets DRDO license to make 2-DG drug

"We are pleased to add 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose to our growing product portfolios after receiving license from DRDO. Our countries medical infrastructure is really struggling with the scarcity of oxygen capacities. We hope the availability of an effective treatment such as 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG) will considerably ease the pressure and offer patients much-needed and timely therapy option. Most patients ailing from moderate to severe symptoms can benefit from the use of Deoxy-D-Glucose," Anil Jain, Joint Managing Director, Bajaj Healthcare said.

