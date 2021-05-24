The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday said it will distribute 2,000 oxygen concentrators of 10 litres each to various medical organisations as the second Covid-19 pandemic ravages the country, resulting in an unprecedented health crisis with thousands losing their lives.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced that it will contribute 10-Litre 2,000 Oxygen concentrators to boost India's efforts in overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic," the BCCI said in a statement.

"The nation has been hit by an unprecedented second wave of the coronavirus with demands for medical equipment and life-saving oxygen witnessing a major spike," it added.

"Over the next few months, the Board will distribute the concentrators across India with the hope that critical medical aid and care will be provided to the needy patients and this initiative will reduce the havoc unleashed by the pandemic," it further stated.

Last year, during the first wave of the pandemic, the Indian cricket board had contributed ₹51 crore to the PM Cares fund.

"The BCCI acknowledges the stellar role the medical and healthcare community has played and continues to play as we fight this long battle against the virus. They have truly been frontline warriors and have done whatever possible to shield us," BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said.

"The Board has always put health and safety at the top of the chart and remains committed to the cause. The oxygen concentrators will provide immediate relief to those affected and will help in their speedy recovery," the former India captain added.

Secretary Jay Shah, on his part, said that the BCCI's contribution could help bridge the gap between demand and supply of oxygen.

"The BCCI understands the desperate need for medical equipment in this hour of crisis and hopes this effort will help in narrowing the demand-supply gap that has generated across the country," Shah said.

"We have all gone through a lot but I am confident that we can stay ahead of the curve now that the vaccination drive is underway. I urge everyone eligible to get vaccinated."

The price of a 10-litre oxygen concentrator is anything between ₹60,000 to ₹1 lakh and 2,000 cylinders could cost the BCCI around ₹12 crore.

