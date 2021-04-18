Bihar govt also said no examination will be held by state-run schools and universities till 15 May

Bihar government today decided to impose night curfew in the state as it witnessing a surge in the covid-19 cases. Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar said, "Night curfew will remain in place across Bihar from 9 pm to 5 am. All shops selling vegetables, fruits, eggs and meat will be closed by 6 pm. Restaurants and dhabas to be operational for home delivery and take away services till 9 pm."

Guidelines were issued by the state's home department after a high-level meeting, chaired by Kumar, reviewed the situation in Bihar.

As special gratitude, the Bihar government has decided to provide bonus salary of one month to all healthcare workers this year as well.

Earlier on 3 April, the Bihar government directed that deployment of additional police force at bus terminuses, railway stations, vegetable markets and eating joints to ensure social distancing and prevent overcrowding has also been ordered.

The communication stated that entry of stray visitors inside government offices shall remain restricted, while public transport vehicles will be allowed to ply, with the number of passengers not exceeding 50 per cent of total capacity.

Holding of all functions, except marriages and funerals, at public places will be barred and the maximum number of people allowed at a wedding must not exceed 250. Not more than 50 persons will be allowed to attend a 'shraaddh', the release said.

"8,690 fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Bihar today," said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

