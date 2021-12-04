Covid-19: Bihar revises death toll again, 12,089 succumbed to virus in state

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Covid-19 death toll was updated on the basis of compensation claims cleared across Bihar, as per health department officials.
The death figures were updated on June 9 last year, which added 9,375 more deaths, an increase of 72.8 per cent over 5,424 deaths due to the virus in Bihar till then. The change in the total number of Covid-19 deaths after a 20-day audit exercise was done after Patna High Court spotted discrepancies in death figures cited by different agencies in one district.
“These deaths had remained unaccounted earlier. Applications for seeking a compensation of ₹4 lakh being provided by the Bihar government had been lying for a long time in districts. After verification of papers, the figures have been uploaded on the website," said state’s Health Minister Mangal Pandey.
“There is nothing to hide. Chief minister Nitish Kumar had announced to provide compensation of ₹4 lakh to each family who died of Covid on the production of proper papers. These additional death figures are nothing but only those whose papers were found correct," he added.
Out of the 2,425 deaths, state capital Patna recorded the highest maximum at 445, followed by Vaishali (210), Katihar (174), Gopalganj (162) and Jehanabad (135).
The increase includes deaths reported at private hospitals, in transit to health facilities, under home isolation and due to post-Covid complications after they tested negative.