Seventy-five percent units, producing petha, have been closed due to Covid-19 pandemic and only 25% reopened after the lockdown. Besides, there has been a 70 to 75% decline in sale, a trader said
AGRA :
Agra's famous petha industry has seen a drastic decline in business due to the second wave of Covid-19 impact, according to the traders.
"Traders were affected more after the second wave. We were trying to restart the business after the first wave of the pandemic but after the second wave, we were left with no hope of revival," Rajesh Agrawal, a trader at Agra's popular petha market at Noori Darwaja, told PTI.
Another trader, Sonu Yadav, claimed that the price of ash gourd was ₹25 per kilogram before the lockdown in 2020.
Currently, it costs around ₹5 per kg in the vegetable market, he said.
"The weekend lockdown is also impacting the sale as Taj Mahal remains closed on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday…other monuments are also closed on Saturday and Sunday," he added.
A retailer at Fathebad Road, Arun Kumar said: "Before Covid, the daily sale at my shop was about ₹5,000 to ₹8,000 but these days, it is about ₹2,000 or less. The government should now lift the weekend lockdown, so the flow of tourists can increase."
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!