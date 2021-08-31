OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19: BMC issues new guidelines, deploys cops at sealed buildings

Amid a  slight rise in Covid-19 cases in the financial capital, Mumbai civic commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has directed officials to deploy police at the entrance of buildings sealed in order to stop people from entering them in another attempt to curb the spread of Covid-19 cases, news agencies reported.

Mumbai on Monday reported 334 new COVID-19 cases, the sixth day in a row when the addition to the tally was above 300, taking the infection count to 7,43,832, while the death toll increased by two to touch 15,976.

BMC issues new guidelines amid Covid-19

  • Sealing buildings with over five positive cases should be strictly done again. "In this connection, as per the rules already enforced, the building in which more than 5 COVID-19 infected patients are found is sealed, must be followed. Precautionary measures must be taken very strictly considering the possibility of a third wave and to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to others," Mumbai civic commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said, ANI quoted.
  • No one would be allowed to enter sealed buildings, while people who come to provide various services would also be stopped. 
  • Anyone inside the building is also barred from leaving. Workers and drivers coming for various works in such buildings will also be barred during the period.
  • The city had 27 sealed buildings as of Monday, news agency PTI reported.

 

 

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

RELATED STORIES
Carlyle 

Carlyle preferred bidder for Mumbai-based Hexaware in $3-bn deal: Report

1 min read . 30 Aug 2021
The surge of Covid-19 infections across East Asia is raising the risk that factories won’t be able to make enough multilayer ceramic capacitors (AFP) Premium
wsj

Covid-19 surge in Asia threatens manufacture of ceramic bits in iPhones

4 min read . 30 Aug 2021
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout