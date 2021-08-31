Covid-19: BMC issues new guidelines, deploys cops at sealed buildings1 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2021, 09:09 AM IST
Mumbai on Monday reported 334 new COVID-19 cases taking the infection count to 7,43,832
Mumbai on Monday reported 334 new COVID-19 cases taking the infection count to 7,43,832
Amid a slight rise in Covid-19 cases in the financial capital, Mumbai civic commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has directed officials to deploy police at the entrance of buildings sealed in order to stop people from entering them in another attempt to curb the spread of Covid-19 cases, news agencies reported.
Mumbai on Monday reported 334 new COVID-19 cases, the sixth day in a row when the addition to the tally was above 300, taking the infection count to 7,43,832, while the death toll increased by two to touch 15,976.
BMC issues new guidelines amid Covid-19
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!