Covid-19: BMC issues new guidelines, deploys cops at sealed buildings

Mumbai on Monday reported 334 new COVID-19 cases taking the infection count to 7,43,832

Amid a slight rise in Covid-19 cases in the financial capital, Mumbai civic commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has directed officials to deploy police at the entrance of buildings sealed in order to stop people from entering them in another attempt to curb the spread of Covid-19 cases, news agencies reported.

Mumbai on Monday reported 334 new COVID-19 cases, the sixth day in a row when the addition to the tally was above 300, taking the infection count to 7,43,832, while the death toll increased by two to touch 15,976.

BMC issues new guidelines amid Covid-19

Sealing buildings with over five positive cases should be strictly done again. "In this connection, as per the rules already enforced, the building in which more than 5 COVID-19 infected patients are found is sealed, must be followed. Precautionary measures must be taken very strictly considering the possibility of a third wave and to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to others," Mumbai civic commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said, ANI quoted.

quoted. No one would be allowed to enter sealed buildings, while people who come to provide various services would also be stopped.

Anyone inside the building is also barred from leaving. Workers and drivers coming for various works in such buildings will also be barred during the period.

The city had 27 sealed buildings as of Monday, news agency PTI reported.

