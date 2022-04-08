This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
All those who are more than 18 years of age and have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose, would be eligible for precaution dose: Govt
The Union health ministry on Friday announced that precautionary, or booster, doses of Covid-19 vaccines will be made available to all those above 18 years of age from 10 April, Sunday.
“All those who are more than 18 years of age and have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose, would be eligible for precaution dose. This facility would be available in all private vaccination centres," said the ministry," the statement said.
The official statement also mentioned that about 96% of population who are 15 years of age or above have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose. It also mentioned that about 83% of 15 years of age and above population has received both the doses.
"More than 2.4 crore Precaution Doses have also been administered to Healthcare Workers, Frontline Workers and 60+ population group. 45% of 12 to 14 years age group have also received the first dose," the Union Health Ministry's official statement mentioned.
See Mansukh Mandaviya's tweet here
Who can take the precautionary dose
If a person is 18 years or above, they are eligible to take the precautionary dose of vaccine against coronavirus.
According to the government notice one is eligible for the precautionary dose of vaccine against the novel coronavirus 9 months after their second dose.
How to book an appointment for the precautionary dose
One can book appointment for vaccination through Co-WIN portal (www.cowin.gov.in) or through the Aarogya Setu App. This appointment will be granted after after signing-in through the registered mobile number and Aadhar card.
Cost of Booster dose
People above 18 years of age will have to pay for their booster doses, according to the government statement. Unlike the booster shots announced for healthcare workers, frontline staff and those above 60, the third jab will not be free for most adults.
Adar Poonawalla has informed that a third dose of Covishield is set to cost Rs600 plus taxes. He also said that once Covovax is approved as a booster dose, it will cost ₹900 plus tax.
