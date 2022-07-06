Covid-19 booster dose gap reduced to 6 months for all adults

Covid-19 booster dose gap reduced to 6 months for all adults1 min read . 05:20 PM IST
The govt had earlier cut the booster dose gap for those travelling abroad
The central government on Wednesday cut the gap for taking the booster Covid-19 dose to six months from the earlier nine months after taking the second shot.
This comes after the Standing Technical Sub-Committee (STSC) of the NTAGI last month recommended reducing the gap between the second and precaution doses of Covid-19 vaccines to six months.
The recommendation was endorsed by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, according to the Union health ministry.
“Therefore, it has now been decided that the precaution dose for all beneficiaries from 18-59 years will be administered after completion of six months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose at a private vaccination centre," read a letter by Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan to all states.
"For beneficiaries aged above 60 years as well as the healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs), precaution dose would be administered after completion of six months at government vaccination centres free of cost," it added.
Corresponding changes have been made in the CoWIN system to facilitate the new dispensation.
“Instructions in this regard may be issued to all the concerned officials and it may also be publicized widely," Bhushan wrote in the letter.
“I look forward to your support and leadership for extending the benefits of precaution dose to all due beneficiaries at Covid Vaccination Centers (CVCs) as well as at household level during the ongoing Har Ghar Dastak 2.0 Campaign," he added.
Prior to this, the government had in May government allowed citizens travelling overseas to get the shot before the stipulated nine-month waiting period as required by the guidelines of the destination country.
The administration of precaution doses to the 18 population through private vaccination centres began on 10 April.
India started administering precaution doses to frontline workers, healthcare workers and those above the age of 60 years with comorbidities on 10 January this year. Later, on 16 March, the vaccination drive for precaution dose was extended to all adults above the age of 60 years.
