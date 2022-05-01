Covid-19 booster dose in India: Eligibility, how to book, other details here

Meanwhile, the cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India crossed 189 crore on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said. Over 23 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Saturday till 7 pm. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late at the night. A total of 78,565 precaution doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered to those aged 18-59 years on Saturday till 7 pm. The total number of precaution doses given in this age group has reached 7,47,648, according to Health Ministry data.