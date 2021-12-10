Covid-19 booster shot: Expert panel to meet today amid Omicron scare

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) under the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) will hold the first meeting today regarding the COVID-19 booster dose, according to the sources quoted by news agency ANI.

The SEC meeting in this regard will start at 12 pm on today.

The meeting comes in the wake of Serum Institute of India (SII) filing an application with the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) regarding approval for a booster dose of Covishield.

The Serum Institute cites that there is adequate stock of the Covid vaccine in the country now and a demand for a booster shot is there due to the emergence of new coronavirus variant, Omicron.

The Serum Institute is the first vaccine manufacturing company in India to apply for approval for Covishield as a booster dose.

Many experts have also recommended booster doses in India especially after the emergence of new highly transmissible COVID-19 variant Omicron. But the government has not taken any decision so far.

The officials explained that as the additional dose of a vaccine is different from a booster dose, a booster dose is given to an individual after a pre-defined period when the immune response due to primary vaccination is presumed to have declined, additional shot is given to immunocompromised and immunosuppressed individuals when the primary schedule of inoculation does not provide adequate protection from the disease.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, has also sought permission from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to conduct a phase-3 clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Sputnik Light vaccine as a booster dose.

“The decision will take place based on the scientific evidence before the panel and what they recommend," a senior government official said on condition of anonymity.

Omicron has been declared a 'variant of concern' by the World Health Organisation based on the observed mutations, their predicted features of increased transmission and immune evasion, and preliminary evidence of detrimental change in Covid-19 epidemiology, such as increased reinfections.

