Covid-19 booster update: 11% of 69 cr beneficiaries received precaution doses despite free jab drive3 min read . 08:45 PM IST
- Officials cited complacency and lack of fear of Covid has led to the alarmingly low count in vaccine administration
NEW DELHI :The Indian government had announced that beneficiaries between the age group of 18-59 are eligible to receive free of cost booster dose or precaution dose of vaccine against Covid-19 at all government clinic in celebration of India completing 75 years of Independence. The provision is set to last till 15 August.
The drive 'Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava', aimed at boosting the uptake of Covid precaution doses among eligible population, is being held as part of the government's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.
However, official data released on Tuesday 26 July, more than ten days after the announcement, has revealed that only 11% of the nearly 69 crore eligible beneficiaries has taken the precaution dose.
This has raised an alarm among government officials as India logged 14,830 new coronavirus infections reported in the last 24 hours. Covid cases continue to remain on the higher end as states like Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh have been reporting daily infections above the 2000 mark.
The precaution dose coverage among the 64,89,99,721 eligible population was 8% till 14 July. India had on 10 April began administering precaution doses of Covid-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years.
Official sources further said 29% of the 10.43 crore eligible individuals aged 60 years and above have been administered precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccine till 25 July.
According to sources, around 4 crore people have not yet taken the first dose, while about 7 crore are due for their second dose. "Of 68,97,62,152 people eligible for precaution dose, only 7,30,96,284 have taken it so far. In a few days, the number of eligible people will increase to 93 crore," they said.
Asked about the slow pace of vaccination, an officials said, "Complacency has set in among people. Also, the fear of Covid is no more there as people have now become familiar with the disease. These are the main reasons for the slow uptake of precaution dose among the eligible population."
Asserting that coronavirus was not yet over, the sources said people who are eligible for the vaccine doses concerned should take them to limit the spread of the infection in the community.
Notably, studies at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and other international research institutions have suggested that antibody level wanes after around six months after the primary vaccination with both doses and giving a booster increases the immune response.
"With almost two-and-a-half years into the pandemic, there is an increased level of fatigue amongst health care workers, field staff and in the community, necessitating a need to collectively reinvigorate the system, strengthen public and private hospitals, and remove any sense of complacency and fatigue.
"We must continue building on the progress made so far to bring the pandemic situation under control, and disseminate information to intensify the implementation of free precautionary doses for 18 plus population under 'Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav' till September 30," the official said.
Spread awareness within community on the infection spread, need for Covid appropriate behaviour and vaccination in areas reporting high cases and positivity is crucial, it said, reiterating the importance of the five fold strategy of 'test, track, treat, vaccination and adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour'.
The average precaution doses administered till July 15 was 4.7 lakh doses per day which increased to 20.4 lakh doses per day in last 11 days.
India has been able to limit the spread of infection, official sources said, adding that 72,091 cases were reported per million population globally, while 31,193 cases were reported per million population in India.
They further said that 1.01 billion eligible beneficiaries, which is three times the population of the USA and 6.9 times the population of Russia, received the first dose in India, adding that 929.9 million eligible beneficiaries (4.3 times the population of Brazil and 13.4 times the population of the UK) have been fully vaccinated in India.
