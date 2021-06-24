Reliance Jio has updated its online healthcare platform to extend services like booking vaccination slots and providing vaccination certificates. The central government had last month allowed third-party platforms other than the Aarogy Setu app and CoWIN portal to provide these facilities.

"We have made the entire vaccination process very easy & accessible on our physical/digital platform JioHealthHub with a click of a button, you can book a slot or download CoWIN Certificates," said Nita Ambani, Founder-Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation during the 44th annual general meeting of Reliance Industries.

"Reliance Foundation will offer this platform absolutely free of cost to all users. The platform has the ability to scale up to 1 lakh vaccinations a day, that's one crore vaccinations in 100 days. We are continuously working to further increase this number. We hope to partner with other corporate and local authorities towards fulfilling the mission of vaccinating all Indians by the end of this year. As we speak, we are already testing this platform with our Reliance family," she further added.

JioHealthHub is part of Jio's app bouquet and allows users to consult doctors, book tests or check-ups, locate pharmacies or blood banks, among other things.

As part of its 'Mission Vaccine Suraksha', Ambani said that Reliance Foundation has set up 116 vaccinations centres in 109 cities across the country.

"We are currently vaccinating all 20 lakh of our Extended Family, including retired employees, partner company employees, and their families – free of cost. Reliance's Mission Vaccine Suraksha is one of the largest corporate vaccination drives in India," Ambani said.

