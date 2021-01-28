Covid-19 case fatality ratio declined from 3.4% in June to 1.4% now: Government

India’s covid-19 Case Fatality Ratio has declined from 3.4% in mid-June 2020 to 1.4% currently, according to the government data. At least 21 districts in India haven’t recorded any covid-19 cases for around a month. Similarly, 146 districts in India have not recorded any coronavirus case since last 7 days, 18 districts since the last 14 days and 6 districts in the last 21 days.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday chaired the 23rd meeting of the high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on covid-19 by a video-conference.

“Out of the total active cases which is 1.73 lakhs, 0.46% patients are on ventilators, 2.20% are in ICU and just 3.02% are on oxygen support. 165 cases of UK Variant have been reported so far. They are kept under supervised quarantine and surveillance," said Harsh Vardhan. He said that more than 19.5 crore covid-19 tests have been conducted so far and the current testing capacity rests at 12 lakhs per day.

Sujeet K Singh, Director, national centre for disease control (NCDC) presented a detailed report on the current and future scenario of covid-19 in India drawing comparison with the trajectory of the confirmed cases and growth rates of covid-19 in other countries of the world. India has reported 7 Day Growth Rate of 0.90%, lowest amongst the world, he stated.

He presented a granular analysis of the trajectory of the pandemic in India pointing out critical parameters like day-wise confirmed new cases with growth rate %, recovery rate, case positivity rate, trend of active cases, concentration of cases in particular districts and other trends like fatality, and spread of new UK variant cases across different states in India.

He also informed that Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu has the highest recovery rate of 99.79% followed by Arunachal Pradesh (99.58%) and Odisha (99.07%) while Kerala has recovery rate of 91.61% because of its present high active caseload. He informed that Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kottayam and Kozhikode remain the top 5 districts reporting highest number of active cases currently. Maharashtra and Kerala are contributing 70% of the active caseload of the country at the moment. He advised caution in the coming months based on the nature of transmission being witnessed in other countries and because of the mutant strain of the virus being reported throughout the world.

Through a detailed presentation, Dr Vinod K Paul, NITI Aayog and Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary apprised the GoM on the progress of development of vaccines in the country and the Vaccination Drive which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 16th Jan 2021.

The Union Health Secretary showcased the logistics of the vaccination exercise and the gains made so far; 112.4 lakh doses of vaccines were distributed to States/UTs within 3 days (from 12th to 14th Jan 2021) prior to the start of the exercise; another additional 115.6 lakh doses to States/UTs were completed on 20th Jan 2021; 69,000 Programme Managers, 2.5 lakh vaccinators & 4.4 lakh other team members are trained so far; 93,76,030 health care workers and 53,94,098 frontline workers are now registered on the Co-WIN portal. He also updated on the communication strategies employed in co-ordination with the States and UTs to counter misinformation and rumour mongering.

Dr. Vinod K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog informed that India currently stands sixth in providing Vaccination coverage and will soon move to the third place in the next few days; 16 adverse events following immunisation hospitalizations out of 23 lakh vaccinations so far translate to just 0.0007% with no case of severe/serious AEFI or death due to vaccination reported so far. He also apprised the GoM on how India’s daily new cases trajectory compare favourably to the rest of the world.

The Group of Ministers constituted for management of COVID has been operational now for over a year. The first case was reported on 30th January last year, and the first meeting of the GOM constituted for covid-19 met on 3rd February 2020.

