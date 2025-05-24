COVID-19 case in NCR: 55-year-old woman tests positive in Noida after train travel

COVID 19 cases: Nearly five years after the COVID-19 pandemic left the world scarred, cases are being reported again. On Saturday, a 55-year-old woman from the National Capital Region (NCR) tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first case in Uttar Pradesh's Noida amid the recent surge in cases in India.

The woman, a resident of Noida's Sector 110 had travelled by train a few days back, Gautam Buddha Nagar's Chief Medical Officer told PTI. She has now been placed under home isolation, with her husband and maid, who are a part of her household.

COVID-19 case surge in India Amid a nationwide uptick in COVID-19 cases, AIIMS Rishikesh has confirmed three infections. One patient has been discharged, while another—an in-house resident—remains in isolation. The third is a visitor from Gujarat, who was reportedly in the area for the Badrinath Yatra, AIIMS Director Dr. Meenu Singh told PTI.

Meanwhile the Delhi government has issued an advisory instructing hospitals to ensure readiness with adequate beds, oxygen, medicines, and vaccines.

In May, Kerala reported 273 Covid-19 cases. The highest number was in Kottayam with 82 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 73, Ernakulam with 49, Pathanamthitta with 30, and Thrissur with 26.

COVID-19 cases — JN.1 variant reported In Asian countries like Singapore and Hong Kong, the recent surge in COVID-19 cases has been driven by the LF.7 and NB.1.8 variants, both of which emerge from the broader JN.1 variant of the coronavirus. In India, however, there is has been no official confirmation on the spread of JN.1 yet.

COVID-19 JN.1 symptoms The symptoms of the JN.1 COVID variant are similar to those of earlier strains, including dry cough, fever, sore throat, fatigue, and loss of taste or smell. However, some reports, including from Johns Hopkins, suggest JN.1 may more frequently cause gastrointestinal symptoms like diarrhea. Fatigue and nasal congestion are also commonly reported.