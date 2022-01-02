This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Arvind Kejriwal said that as of now, only 82 oxygen beds in hospitals are occupied. Delhi government is prepared will 37,000 beds
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind today addressed the media amid the rising cases of Covid-19 in the national capital.
“COVID19 cases are increasing rapidly in Delhi, but there is no need to panic. Currently, the active cases in the city are 6360. Today, 3100 new cases expected to be reported today. Only 246 hospital beds were occupied yesterday. All cases are mild and asymptomatic," said Kejriwal.
