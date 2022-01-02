Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid-19 cases are rising in a few cities like Raigarh and Raipur: Bhupesh Baghel

Covid-19 cases are rising in a few cities like Raigarh and Raipur: Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel 
1 min read . 02:11 PM IST Livemint

  • Chhattisgarh reported 279 Covid-19 new cases in the last 24 hours, as per the medical bulletin released on Saturday.

Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel today said that Covid-19 cases are rising in a few cities of the state which include Raigarh and Raipur.

The minister further said that since many samples of Covid-19 is being sent to Odisha for genome sequencing, it is taking time. He requested the people ooff the state to nit panic and that all arrangements have done by the state government to tackle the rise of Covid-19 cases.

Chhattisgarh reported 279 Covid-19 new cases in the last 24 hours, as per the medical bulletin released on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Sunday called Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to seek an update on the state's preparedness to tackle the possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gandhi voiced concern over the sharp increase in coronavirus cases across the country, particularly those of Omicron variant, officials said.

Baghel briefed Gandhi on the availability of hospital beds and oxygen in the state. He assured the Congress president that the state was fully prepared to deal with the emerging situation, they said.

According to sources, the two Congress leaders held a detailed discussion over the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19 and its variant Omicron.

Chhattisgarh reported 279 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday morning, but is yet to report a patient of the Omicron variant.

