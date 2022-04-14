Covid-19 cases crawl up in Delhi, Mumbai, Noida, Gurugram

Covid-19 cases have gradually started rising in the Delhi-NCR and Mumbai as per the daily health bulletins. In the national capital Delhi, the daily Covid cases stood at 299 and the positivity rate has increased to 2.49% on Wednesday. In the past two days, the city has recorded 501 new cases, with the active case count rising to 814. However, hospital beds are still empty Out of 9,745 Covid beds in hospitals, only 43 are occupied at present.

