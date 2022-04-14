Covid-19 cases crawl up in Delhi, Mumbai, Noida, Gurugram

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Delhi has recorded 501 new Covid cases in the past two days
In Noida, children are frequently getting infected with coronavirus. Yesterday 10 more children tested positive for Covid-19
Covid-19 cases have gradually started rising in the Delhi-NCR and Mumbai as per the daily health bulletins. In the national capital Delhi, the daily Covid cases stood at 299 and the positivity rate has increased to 2.49% on Wednesday. In the past two days, the city has recorded 501 new cases, with the active case count rising to 814. However, hospital beds are still empty Out of 9,745 Covid beds in hospitals, only 43 are occupied at present.
Delhi's neighbour Noida and Gurugram have also witnessed a surge in daily coronavirus cases. Yesterday Gurugram logged 128 new Covid-19 cases after nearly 40 days. The active caseload has climbed up to 325. The city reported 729 Covid-19 cases, so far.
In Noida, children are frequently getting infected by coronavirus. Yesterday 10 more children tested positive for Covid-19. Overall 20 students have been infected with Covid-19 in a week.
One of the schools, which had reported infection to 13 children and three teachers on Monday, has switched to the online mode till next week.
Since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, a total of 98,743 people in Gautam Buddh Nagar have tested positive for COVID-19, while 490 of them have died due to the infection, according to official data.
Separately, Mumbai saw 73 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday--the highest in a day after March 17 this year. As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the city has been witnessing a slight spike in daily Covid case count with 23 cases being recorded on Monday and 52 on Tuesday. However, the city has not reported any Covid-related fatalities in the past three days. Mumbai's positivity rate has risen to 0.007%.
Yesterday, the union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya also reviewed the situation in view of rising Covid-19 cases and the fear of emerging XE variants. In a meeting with senior officials, the health minister gave directions to boost the monitoring and surveillance of new variants and cases.
Mandaviya stressed the need to maintain precautions as the pandemic is not over yet.
