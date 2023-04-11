Covid-19 cases decline marginally today; active cases stand at 37,093

Covid-19 cases decline marginally today; active cases stand at 37,0933 min read . 10:14 AM IST
- India's active Covid-19 cases stand at 37,093. Among the states, Kerala has reported the most active cases at 13,745
India on Tuesday recorded a marginal decrease in daily Covid-19 cases at 5,676 compared to the previous day. Yesterday, the country reported 5,880 Covid cases and on Sunday 5,357 cases.
According to the latest information, India's active Covid-19 cases stand at 37,093. Among the states, Kerala has reported the most active cases at 13,745, followed by Maharashtra (4,667), Delhi (2,338), Tamil Nadu (2,099), Gujarat (1932), Haryana (1928), Karnataka (1673), and Uttar Pradesh (1282), respectively. Other Indian states have recorded less than 1,000 active Covid-19 cases as of 11 April.
Besides, as many as 15 people died due to Covid in the past 24 hours in the country. Three each in Delhi Punjab and Rajasthan; Two in Kerala, and one each in Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, respectively.
Yesterday Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed a mock drill for Covid -19 preparedness at RML hospital in Delhi.
A mock drill was organised to review and ensure the proper arrangements for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in Madhya Pradesh as the state witnessed a continuous surge in the number of patients.
According to the union health ministry, states and union territories have been advised to expeditiously increase the rate of testing from the current rate of 100 tests per million.
Yesterday, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) asked the citizens not to panic after the country witnessed a surge in Covid-19 cases and advised the people to maintain hygiene.
IMA in a statement said, "Don't panic. We have controlled it before, We will do it now also with your support. Covid cases are rising, but don't panic. Maintain hygiene."
Covid-related deaths are mostly reported in people above 60 years, and those with lifestyle diseases like diabetes, etc, the statement said.
The statement said that the reason behind the Covid surge in the country may be--Relaxation of Covid appropriate behaviour. Many people lowered their guard against the coronavirus.
People with symptoms refused to get tested. This may have allowed the virus to spread undetected and infect more people, added the statement.
The statement said, "The vaccination drive has developed a false sense of security, and so we lowered the guard against the infection."
The virus that causes Covid, keeps mutating and leading to the birth of new strains such as XBB.1.16. This new variant is believed to be more transmissible as compared to the previous variants, but luckily not so lethal.
According to leading epidemiologists and virologists, this new Covid variant XBB.1.16 could be the reason behind the increase in these cases.
People in high-risk groups - pregnant ladies, those over the age of 60, those with chronic illnesses, and those with underlying health conditions, immunocompromised - face increased risk of severe illness and death from Covid-19. "We need to protect them," they said.
Rising cases reflect corona has not gone, it is still around, and so we need to take precautions. Covid is spreading in our community, Stay Safe by taking some simple precautions, they said.
As per the statement, "People with symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, headache, body ache, loss of smell or taste, breathlessness should get tested for corona."
Cough into a bent elbow or tissue and throw away the tissue in a closed bin, the statement added.
The statement further said, "Washing hands frequently. Wash all parts of your hands often (at least 20 seconds if using an alcohol-based hand rub, and at least 40 seconds with soap and water)."
Wearing a mask, especially in crowded places, the statement said.
The statement asked the citizens to avoid crowded places and poorly ventilated settings whenever possible.
Ventilation is an important factor in preventing the virus that causes COVID-19 from spreading. Recirculated air from split air conditioning units, fans, or any system that runs with a recirculation mode should be avoided where possible, unless, in a single occupancy room with no one else present, it added.
