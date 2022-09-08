The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday informed in its latest pandemic review that the numbers of the Covid-19 virus are falling everywhere in the world. Last week, the number of infected people reported was down by 12%. The world saw 4.2 million cases of the deadly virus from across the world last week, the number of deaths during this time frame was 13,700.

“This is very encouraging, but there is no guarantee these trends will persist," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press briefing.

“The most dangerous thing is to assume (that) they will," he said.

Even though the number of weekly reported deaths tumbled by more than 80% since February, one person still dies due to the virus every 44 seconds. The world health body also informed that these deaths are avoidable.

The deaths receded in Southeast Asia, Europe and the Middle East, while Africa, the Americas and Western Pacific saw a rise in deaths, WHO informed in its pandemic report.

WHO's technical lead on Covid-19 Maria Van Kerkhove noted that the virus has still not settled into a seasonal pattern and will require constant surveillance and possible changes in diagnostics, treatments and vaccines.

As the virus is evolving and getting more better with time, it is likely to stay in the future as it gets around its way from immunity through vaccination and past infections.

Experts point at BA.4.6- responsible for around 8% of the cases in the United States last week is better at dodging immune system than dominant BA.5.

China continued its harsh Covid-19 prevention policies as it locked $65 million of its citizens under tough quarantine rules and also discouraged domestic travel during upcoming national holidays.

Tally published by Chinese business magazine Caixin informed on Sunday that the outbreak is reported from 103 cities. Around $65 million people are locked under strict quarantine rules across the country with 33 cities including 7 provincial capitals of the country under full or partial lockdown.

With Inputs from PTI.

