Covid-19 cases down everywhere, but pandemic not over, warns WHO2 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 06:11 AM IST
WHO warned that although Covid-19 cases are down, the pandemic is still not over and the world should still maintain the cautiousness
The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday informed in its latest pandemic review that the numbers of the Covid-19 virus are falling everywhere in the world. Last week, the number of infected people reported was down by 12%. The world saw 4.2 million cases of the deadly virus from across the world last week, the number of deaths during this time frame was 13,700.