Covid-19 cases in India: 363 new cases reported in last 24 hours, 2 die in Kerala and Karnataka - Latest Updates

Covid-19 Update: India now has over 3,500 active cases of Covid-19, with 363 cases being reported in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health on Sunday.

As per the Covid-19 dashboard of the health ministry, the number of active cases in India as of June 1 is 3,758, up from 3,395 a day ago.

Covid-19 in India – Latest updates Two deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, one each from Karnataka and Kerala.

In Karnataka, a 63-year-old man with Pulmonary TB, Squamous Cell Carcinoma of buccal mucosa and incidental Covid-19 positive status died, the ministry said.

A 24-year-old woman in Kerala died on Sunday. Along with Covid-19, she was suffering from Sepsis Hypertension and DCLD.

While India reported 363 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases as mentioned above stands at 3,758.

Kerala has the most number of active cases at 1,400, up by 64 since yesterday. Maharashtra and Delhi follow Kerala, with 485 and 438 Covid-19 cases respectively, as per the data.

West Bengal reported 82 new cases in the last 24 hours, the highest among all states, followed by Kerala at 64 and Delhi at 61.

Karnataka issues advisory Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services on Saturday requested people to stay calm, remain vigilant, and work with health authorities to prevent further spread and ensure public safety.

It further asked people to maintain safety by wearing masks in crowded places, maintaining physical distancing, and practicing good hygiene.

“In light of the recent increase in Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, the state continues to monitor and manage Covid-19 through on-going efforts to prevent transmission, detect cases, and provide care. The Department of Health and Family Welfare requests all citizens not to panic, but stay vigilant and actively support public health efforts,” the advisory said.

Delhi reports first death Delhi on Saturday reported its first Covid-19 related death amid the recent spike in cases.

A 60-year-old woman who tested positive for Covid-19 has died, officials said on Saturday.

“The woman was suffering from acute intestinal obstruction post-laparotomy. The Covid-19 finding was incidental,” an official said.