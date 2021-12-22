The country reported 6,317 new Covid-19 cases, 318 deaths and 6,906 recoveries in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data shows.

With this, the active caseload stands at 78,190 in India. This is the lowest in the past 575 days. Meanwhile, India's Omicron case tally at reached 213.

Delhi has reported the highest 57 patients who tested positive for new Covid-19 variant Omicron, followed by Maharashtra (54), Telangana (24), Karnataka (19), Rajasthan (18), Kerala (15), and Gujarat (14).

— ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2021

Considering a significant rise in Omicron cases in India and across the world, the Centre on Tuesday asked states to impose night curfew and strictly regulate large gatherings.

Rajesh Bhushan, Union health secretary, urged states to cut the number of people attending marriage and funerals and restrict numbers in offices, industries and public transport.

Bhushan said that Omicron is at least three times more transmissible than the Delta strain based on current scientific evidence.

The World Health Organisation's top official in Europe on Tuesday warned that governments must be ready for a “significant surge" in coronavirus cases. The WHO also warned that increased social mixing over the holiday period in many countries would lead to a spike in cases, overwhelm health systems and result in more deaths.

