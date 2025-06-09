COVID-19 cases in India climb to 6,491, no deaths in past 24 hours

COVID-19 cases in India, June 9: As of 8 am on Monday, June 9, the total number of active coronavirus cases in India was reported to be 6,491 (from January 2025), according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's (MoH&FW) daily COVID-19 bulletin.

The active case tally of the country has increased by 358 since yesterday.

According to the ministry's data, Kerala has been the most affected by COVID-19, with as many as 1,957 active cases. 7 new cases were reported in the state in 24 hours.

The national capital, Delhi, recorded 42 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking its total tally to 728.

Also Read | Neymar tests positive for COVID-19, ruled out of upcoming matches for Santos

Worst-affected states: Kerala

Gujarat

West Bengal

Delhi

Maharashtra Least-affected states: Arunachal Pradesh

Mizoram

Tripura

Chandigarh

Himachal Pradesh

COVID-19 death tally: No deaths in 24 hours, total at 65 The health ministry said that no Covid-related deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours. As many as 65 Covid deaths have been recorded since January.

Since January 2025, Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of deaths — 18, followed by Kerala (15), Delhi (7), Karnataka (9), Tamil Nadu (6), Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat (2 each); and Rajasthan and West Bengal (1 each).

Also Read | Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech’s nasal vaccine ready to take on new covid strains

COVID-19 recovery tally: 624 patients discharged in 24 hours The health ministry said that as many as 624 Covid patients had recovered and were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

The total number of patients discharged since January 2025 has been recorded at 6,861.

To bolster readiness, the central government has initiated mock drills across hospitals nationwide, evaluating critical resources such as oxygen supply, ventilators, and essential medicines to handle potential surges efficiently.