COVID-19 cases in India rise to 3,395; Delhi woman among 4 dead in 24 hours, 68 test positive in Maharashtra — 10 points

COVID-19 Cases in India: COVID-19 cases are rising across India, with the country reporting over 3,000 cases and four deaths as of Saturday, May 31. Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka and West Bengal have the highest number of active cases, according to data from the Union Home Ministry.

Advertisement

Here are 10 thing you need to know about COVID-19 cases in India 1. India now officially has over 3,000 active COVID-19 cases. According to data from the Ministry of Health, the number of active COVID-19 cases in India were 3,395 as of Saturday. The highest number of cases are in Kerala at 1,336, followed by Maharashtra and Delhi.

2. India has reported four Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours The deceased persons are from Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. As per data, 1,435 people have been discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours.

3. The severity of infections is low, with most of the patients under home care. There is no reason to worry, according to sources quoted by PTI. The situation is being closely monitored, they said.

Advertisement

4. Amid 467 active cases in Maharashtra, the state on Saturday reported 68 new COVID-19 cases. Of the new cases, 30 were detected in Mumbai and 15 from Pune Municipal Corporation limits. Cases were also detected in Kalyan-Dombivali and Raigad.

5. Meanwhile, the Karnataka health department has asked people to stay calm, remain vigilant, and work with health authorities to prevent further spread and ensure public safety. It also issued directions to schools amid the current COVID-19 surge, as they are scheduled to open in June. It has asked government and private schools to take precautions in the interest of school children's health.

6. Delhi has reported one death related to COVID-19 on Saturday. A 60-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 died, marking the first fatality since the recent surge. “The woman was suffering from acute intestinal obstruction post-laparotomy. The COVID-19 finding was incidental,” an official said.

Advertisement

7. A 63-year-old man with co-morbidities and who tested positive for COVID-19 died at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday. This takes the number of COVID-related deaths in Karnataka to four amid the recent surge. According to the health department statement, the elderly patient who was fully vaccinated was on post operative chemotherapy and had co-morbidities like pulmonary TB with squamous cell carcinoma of buccal mucosa.

8. Since the start of the year, seven COVID-19 patients have died in Karnataka, six of whom had co-morbidities. Adequate coronavirus testing and treatment facilities are available in the state and people should not panic, the health department said.

9. The Karnataka health department has further issued a public advisory, asking people to practice responsible behaviour by wearing masks in crowded places, maintaining physical distancing, and practicing good hygiene.

Advertisement