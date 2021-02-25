Covid-19 cases on rise, cabinet secretary to schedule review meet with 7 states

New Delhi: India’s covid-19 caseload continued to rise even on Thursday with 16,738 fresh cases recorded in the last 24 hours. Over 89.57% of the new cases are from seven states. Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 8,807. It is followed by Kerala with 4,106 while Punjab reported 558 new cases. India’s Active Caseload is 1,51,708 on Thursday comprising 1.37% of the total positive cases.

“This is largely attributable to the upsurge in daily new cases in some States. Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh have recorded a rise in daily new cases," union health ministry said in a statement.

According to the government data, over 141 deaths due to covid-19 were also recorded in India. While the total tally of covid-19 cases crawled to 1,10, 47,440 and the toll climbed to 156,746.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Secretary Rajeev Gauba is scheduling a review meeting with 7 States

The Centre has already deputed high-level multi-disciplinary teams to Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir (UT) to ascertain reasons for the surge and coordinate with the State Health Departments in covid-19 control and containment measures.

The Centre has also written to States/UTs to focus on undertaking aggressive measures to break the chain of transmission. The States/UT have been advised to increase testing in a focussed manner in the affected districts with the appropriate split of RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests and to also ensure that all symptomatic negatives of antigen tests are compulsorily tested via RT-PCR tests. The positive persons are to be promptly isolated/hospitalised, all their close contacts be traced and also tested without delay. They have been advised to critical review the emerging situation on a regular basis with concerned District officials to ensure that gains made so far in COVID management are not lost.

India has administered over 1.30 Crore vaccine doses so far. A total of 1,30,67,047 vaccine doses have been given through 2,77,303 sessions, as per the provisional report till 6 pm on Thursday. These include 65,82,007 HCWs (75.5%) who have taken the 1st dose and 18,60,859 HCWs (63.6%) who have taken the 2nd dose, along with 46,24,181 frontline workers (FLWs) (1st dose) (45.1%). While the countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16th Jan 2021, vaccination of the FLWs started from 2nd Feb 2021, the health ministry said.

Eight States account for more than 56% of the total vaccine doses. Each of them has administered more than 6 lakh doses. Uttar Pradesh have vaccinated 9.68% of the total doses (12,26,775).

According to the data available with the union health ministry, eight States account for 61% of the total second vaccine doses. Karnataka vaccinated maximum number of healthcare workers (HCWs) for second dose i.e. 11.08% (1,79,124). 12 States/UTs have administered second vaccine dose to more than 80% of the eligible HCWs.

These are Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, D&D, A&N Islands, Lakshadweep, Kerala, Gujarat, Tripura, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Sikkim. 10 States/UTs have vaccinated more than 60% of registered FLWs. These are D&N, Rajasthan, Lakshadweep, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh.

