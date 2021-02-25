Covid-19 cases on rise, cabinet secretary to schedule review meet with 7 states

The Centre has also written to States/UTs to focus on undertaking aggressive measures to break the chain of transmission. The States/UT have been advised to increase testing in a focussed manner in the affected districts with the appropriate split of RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests and to also ensure that all symptomatic negatives of antigen tests are compulsorily tested via RT-PCR tests. The positive persons are to be promptly isolated/hospitalised, all their close contacts be traced and also tested without delay. They have been advised to critical review the emerging situation on a regular basis with concerned District officials to ensure that gains made so far in COVID management are not lost.