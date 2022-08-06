Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, doctor flags concern, says 'booster shot must'

Delhi Covid cases: Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital MD Dr Suresh Kumar urged the people to take precautionary doses and follow Covid-19 protocols
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
As the Covid cases have begun to rise in the national capital, a Delhi-based doctor has advised people to take a third Covid-19 dose (booster shot) as early as possible. Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital MD Dr Suresh Kumar urged the people to take precautionary doses and follow Covid-19 protocols.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As the Covid cases have begun to rise in the national capital, a Delhi-based doctor has advised people to take a third Covid-19 dose (booster shot) as early as possible. Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital MD Dr Suresh Kumar urged the people to take precautionary doses and follow Covid-19 protocols.
"Covid-19 cases are rising in Delhi, positivity rate has gone up along with hospitalization. 51 Covid patients are admitted to LNJP, and 14-15 cases are coming every day. The increasing positivity is a matter of concern," Dr Kumar told ANI news agency. Of the 51 Covid patients, only one patient is very critical and is put on a ventilator, the doctor said.
"Covid-19 cases are rising in Delhi, positivity rate has gone up along with hospitalization. 51 Covid patients are admitted to LNJP, and 14-15 cases are coming every day. The increasing positivity is a matter of concern," Dr Kumar told ANI news agency. Of the 51 Covid patients, only one patient is very critical and is put on a ventilator, the doctor said.
"Death cases are very few. There have been no deaths due to COVID in LNJP in the last 24 hours. The requirement for a ventilator is also very less. But it is a matter of concern whenever the positivity is more than 10%," he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Death cases are very few. There have been no deaths due to COVID in LNJP in the last 24 hours. The requirement for a ventilator is also very less. But it is a matter of concern whenever the positivity is more than 10%," he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"As far as implementing the Graded Response Action Plan is concerned, there is a positivity in it as well as hospitalization. As many as 500 beds are occupied per day in it. Positivity is definitely above 10, but hospitalization is very less. Only 4-4.5% of beds are occupied and 96% of the beds are empty. A booster dose is a must for all," he said.
"As far as implementing the Graded Response Action Plan is concerned, there is a positivity in it as well as hospitalization. As many as 500 beds are occupied per day in it. Positivity is definitely above 10, but hospitalization is very less. Only 4-4.5% of beds are occupied and 96% of the beds are empty. A booster dose is a must for all," he said.
According to Dr Kumar, the rise in cases is due to the mutation of the virus. "In the new cases, there are also mutant cases of the virus. We are seeing cases of BA.4 and BA.5 and are also studying them. More than 100 samples are in the process of genome sequencing".
According to Dr Kumar, the rise in cases is due to the mutation of the virus. "In the new cases, there are also mutant cases of the virus. We are seeing cases of BA.4 and BA.5 and are also studying them. More than 100 samples are in the process of genome sequencing".
The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), in a weekly meeting, reviewed the data of genomic surveillance of variants and found that at present, Omicron and its sub-lineages are the predominant mutations that are circulating in India.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), in a weekly meeting, reviewed the data of genomic surveillance of variants and found that at present, Omicron and its sub-lineages are the predominant mutations that are circulating in India.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
At present, 450 beds are reserved for Covid patients in LNJP. Most of the patients that are admitted to the hospital are comorbid. The patients who are put on ventilators have TB and pneumonia, informed the hospital.
At present, 450 beds are reserved for Covid patients in LNJP. Most of the patients that are admitted to the hospital are comorbid. The patients who are put on ventilators have TB and pneumonia, informed the hospital.
On the Monkeypox outbreak, the doctor said the LNJP hospital has three patients of African origin. "Three people of African origin still admitted to hospital. They're recovering from fever and skin lesions. No suspect other than them found as yet. The person admitted in July has recovered completely and went back," he said. Overall, Delhi has reported four cases of Monkeypox while in India, nine cases have been registered of this rare viral disease.
On the Monkeypox outbreak, the doctor said the LNJP hospital has three patients of African origin. "Three people of African origin still admitted to hospital. They're recovering from fever and skin lesions. No suspect other than them found as yet. The person admitted in July has recovered completely and went back," he said. Overall, Delhi has reported four cases of Monkeypox while in India, nine cases have been registered of this rare viral disease.
The Central government met with the top health experts to revise guidelines set for the monkeypox virus this week. Current guidelines for the treatment of monkeypox were issued in May. These explain to clinicians about surveillance strategies, treatment management, symptoms, diagnoses and risk communication, and preventive measures.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Central government met with the top health experts to revise guidelines set for the monkeypox virus this week. Current guidelines for the treatment of monkeypox were issued in May. These explain to clinicians about surveillance strategies, treatment management, symptoms, diagnoses and risk communication, and preventive measures.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Yesterday, Delhi reported 2,419 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest in six months, according to health department data. The national capital recorded a positivity rate of 12.95%. So far, the national capital's Covid caseload has surged to 19,64,793, while the death toll reached 26,327.
Yesterday, Delhi reported 2,419 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest in six months, according to health department data. The national capital recorded a positivity rate of 12.95%. So far, the national capital's Covid caseload has surged to 19,64,793, while the death toll reached 26,327.