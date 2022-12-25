COVID-19 cases rise in India, here's how states are getting prepared

With India recording 227 new coronavirus infections, as active cases rose to 3,424 on 25 December, states have beefed up its testing facility all across and issues guidelines for people to follow.
With India recording 227 new coronavirus infections, as active cases rose to 3,424 on 25 December, states have beefed up its testing facility all across and issues guidelines for people to follow.
Here's how states are planning their further action:
Bihar: The state government is conducting around 40,000-50,000 tests against coronavirus infection in view of Covid-19 surge in China and some other countries. Also, the state is on alert, said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Here's how states are planning their further action:
Bihar: The state government is conducting around 40,000-50,000 tests against coronavirus infection in view of Covid-19 surge in China and some other countries. Also, the state is on alert, said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Karnataka: CM Basavaraj Bommai on 24 December appealed people to exercise caution and said that his government is taking all precautionary steps. Health department officials have been directed to increase the booster dose coverage.
Karnataka: CM Basavaraj Bommai on 24 December appealed people to exercise caution and said that his government is taking all precautionary steps. Health department officials have been directed to increase the booster dose coverage.
Maharashtra: State Health Minister Tanaji Sawant on Thursday the government will follow the 5 point programme of test, track, treat, vaccinate and ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour to tackle the recent threat of surge in Covid 19 cases. Also, random thermal screening of passengers will be done at the airports.
Maharashtra: State Health Minister Tanaji Sawant on Thursday the government will follow the 5 point programme of test, track, treat, vaccinate and ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour to tackle the recent threat of surge in Covid 19 cases. Also, random thermal screening of passengers will be done at the airports.
Uttar Pradesh: The UP government on Thursday made COVID-19 test mandatory for entry in the Taj Mahal and other popular destinations of the state. CM Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to conduct genome sequencing of new cases. Also, he asked the officials to inform people to start using masks, get vaccinated and other precautionary steps.
Uttar Pradesh: The UP government on Thursday made COVID-19 test mandatory for entry in the Taj Mahal and other popular destinations of the state. CM Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to conduct genome sequencing of new cases. Also, he asked the officials to inform people to start using masks, get vaccinated and other precautionary steps.
Delhi: Delhi Health Secretary Amit Singla chaired a meeting with all district magistrates on 25 December. CM Arvind Kejriwal said that officials will physically visit all government hospitals in Delhi and ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality.
Delhi: Delhi Health Secretary Amit Singla chaired a meeting with all district magistrates on 25 December. CM Arvind Kejriwal said that officials will physically visit all government hospitals in Delhi and ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality.
Jharkhand: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is likely to hold a high-level meeting on 26 December (Monday) to review the state government's preparations for Covid-19 situation, an official said on Saturday.
Jharkhand: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is likely to hold a high-level meeting on 26 December (Monday) to review the state government's preparations for Covid-19 situation, an official said on Saturday.
Similar steps either have been taken by the many states and some states are planning to take some issue advisory in the after looking at the situation.
Similar steps either have been taken by the many states and some states are planning to take some issue advisory in the after looking at the situation.
Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a review meeting with states. In the meeting, PM Modi advised states and UTs to take appropriate steps to control the spread of covid variant BF.7.
Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a review meeting with states. In the meeting, PM Modi advised states and UTs to take appropriate steps to control the spread of covid variant BF.7.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.