Covid-19 cases rising in India, says government

India has been witnessing a rise in number of covid-19 cases over the last few days. The worrying trend comes at a time when the pandemic appeared to start waning in the country and the global coronavirus cases were also seeing a decline.

Recording over 13,919 covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, India’s active caseload stood at 1,45,634 on Sunday which consists of 1.32% of the country's total positive cases. More than 74% of the active cases of the country are in Kerala and Maharashtra. Of late, it is seen that there has been a spike in the daily cases in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh also. Punjab and J&K too are witnessing a surge in new cases daily.

“In the last four weeks in Kerala, the average weekly cases have fluctuated between a high of 42,000 to a low of 34,800. Similarly, in the last four weeks, the weekly positivity in Kerala has ranged from 13.9% to 8.9%. In Kerala, the district of Alappuzha is a cause of special concern where the weekly Positivity Rate has increased to 10.7% and weekly cases have increased to 2,833," the Union health ministry said in a statement.

According to the data available with Union health ministry, in Maharashtra, in the last four weeks, the weekly cases have shown a rising trend and have increased from 18,200 to 21,300; while the weekly positivity has also increased from 4.7% to 8%.

“The areas of concern are the Mumbai Suburban areas where the weekly cases have risen by 19%. In Nagpur, Amravati, Nashik, Akola and Yavatmal the weekly cases have increased by 33%, 47%, 23%, 55% and 48%, respectively," said the health ministry statement.

Punjab is rapidly assuming critical dimension in respect of the spread of covid-19 infection. In the State, in the last four weeks, the weekly positivity rate has increased from 1.4% to 1.6%, while the weekly cases in the last four weeks have seen a rise from 1300 to 1682. In one district of SBS Nagar alone, the weekly positivity rate has become 4.9% from 3.5% and the weekly cases have more than doubled from 165 to 364.

The government data shows that five States/UTs have weekly positivity rate more than the national average. The national average is 1.79%. Maharashtra has highest weekly positivity rate with 8.10%.

Concerned over the rising number of covid-19 cases, the central government has written to the states to improve the overall testing numbers by focusing on increasing the proportion of RT-PCR tests. The centre has said that the states should ensure that all negative Rapid Antigen Test results to be mandatorily followed by RT-PCR test and no such negative persons are to be missed. The union health ministry has further asked the states to refocus on strict and comprehensive surveillance as well as stringent containment in selected districts.

“Regular monitoring of the mutant strains through testing followed by Genome Sequencing, as well as monitoring of the emerging cluster of cases and there should be focusing on clinical management in districts reporting higher deaths," the health ministry said.

The country has started vaccinating its population after from January 16th, 2021. India’s cumulative Vaccination Coverage has crossed 1.10 Crore as on Sunday.

The 2nd dose of covid-19 vaccination started on 13th February, 2021 for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the 1st dose. Vaccination of the frontline workers started on 2nd Feb 2021. As on Day-36 of the vaccination drive (21st February, 2021), a total of 4,32,931 vaccine doses were administered. Out of which, 2,56,488 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 8,575 sessions for 1st dose (healthcare and frontlines workers) and 1,76,443 HCWs received 2nd dose of vaccine. 60.04% of those who have received the second dose are concentrated in 7 States. Karnataka alone accounts for 11.81% (1,13,430 doses).

While 22 States/UTs have not reported any covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, 101 deaths were reported in India. Union health ministry data shows that five States account for 80%of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (40). Kerala reported 13 deaths. Punjab has reported another 8 casualties. The total tally of covid-19 cases on Sunday neared 1.10 crores and the toll reached close to 1,56,500.

