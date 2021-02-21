Covid-19 cases rising in India, says government

Concerned over the rising number of covid-19 cases, the central government has written to the states to improve the overall testing numbers by focusing on increasing the proportion of RT-PCR tests. The centre has said that the states should ensure that all negative Rapid Antigen Test results to be mandatorily followed by RT-PCR test and no such negative persons are to be missed. The union health ministry has further asked the states to refocus on strict and comprehensive surveillance as well as stringent containment in selected districts.