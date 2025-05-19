Covid-19 resurgence: What is JN.1 variant of coronavirus? What are the symptoms? Everything you should know

Covid-19 cases are seeing a slight uptick in India, with 257 active cases across the country as of May 19 according to the health ministry. This is prompted Indian authorities to monitor Covid surveillance, also taking into account the recent surge of cases in Asian regions like Hong Kong and Singapore.

The latest number of active Covid-19 cases is the highest in the past year, with most of them coming from Kerala, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

In Asian countries like Singapore and Hong Kong, the recent surge has been driven by the LF.7 and NB.1.8 variants, both of which emerge from the broader JN.1 variant of the coronavirus. However, in India, there is no official confirmation on the spread of JN.1 yet.

Here is everything you need to know about JN.1 variant of coronavirus.

What is the JN.1 variant? The JN.1 variant is a descendant of the Omicron BA.2.86 lineage. First discovered in August 2023, JN.1 “has acquired the ability to transmit efficiently through an additional one or two mutations,” as per Johns Hopkins Medicine. This variant contains around 30 mutations to evade the immunity, more than any other variant circulating at that time.

However, the BA.2.86 variant of coronavirus never came to dominate among the group of SARS-CoV-2 variants that were in air in 2023. Even with the immune evasion of its parent, JN.1 now mutated to transmit spread more efficiently.

“A difference between BA.2.86 and JN.1 is that the latter has one mutation in its spike protein, a single change that may or may not alter any of the traits that characterise the virus, although preliminary research shows that it may provide extra immune evasion,” as per Yale Medicine.

Symptoms of JN.1 variant of coronavirus The symptoms of JN.1 can be compared to other variants of coronavirus, including dry cough, loss of taste or smell, headache, runny or clogged nose, exhaustion, sore throat, fever and others. As per Johns Hopkins, there is some suggestion that JN.1 may be causing more diarrhea than previous variants. Other symptoms may include fatigue and exhaustion. Advertisement

Covid-19 situation in control in India, say authorities The current coronavirus situation in India is under control, PTI reported quoting official sources.

A review meeting of experts from the National Centre for Disease Control, Emergency Medical Relief division, Disaster Management Cell, Indian Council of Medical Research and Central government hospitals was held on Monday under the chairpersonship of the director general of health services.

"The meeting concluded that the current Covid-19 situation in India remains under control. As of May 19, 2025, the number of active Covid-19 cases in India stands at 257, a very low figure considering the country's large population.