COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi with increase in H3N2 influenza cases2 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 02:28 AM IST
Delhi has witnessed an increase in the number of fresh Covid cases over the last few days amid a sharp rise in the figure of H3N2 influenza cases in the country.
Delhi's COVID-19 cases climbed to 300 on Wednesday for the first time since August 31 last year, while the positivity rate climbed to 13.89 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.
