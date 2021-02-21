Covid-19 caused an estimated loss of 20.5 million life years worldwide: Study

NEW DELHI : An estimated 20,507,518 life years have been lost due to covid-19 in about 81 countries that includes India, with an average of sixteen years per individual death, showed a research published in the Scientific Reports (Nature Research) journal. The years of life lost (YLL) rate is the difference between an individual's age at death and their life expectancy.

The scientists also conducted an analysis based on estimated excess deaths. As of January 6, 2021, the study said that the life years lost rate due to the pandemic has been between two and nine times greater than the mean YLL rate associated with seasonal flu. In the countries most affected by covid-19, and in relation to other global common causes of death, the life years lost rate due to the pandemic has been between two and nine times greater than the mean YLL rate associated with seasonal flu, and between 1/4 and 1/2 higher than the YLL rate attributable to heart disease.

According to the findings of the study, of the total YLL, 44.9% occurred in individuals between 55 and 75 years of age, 30.2% among people under 55, and 25% in the over 75s. In the countries for which records of the number of deaths by sex were available, YLL was 44% higher in men than in women.

“The results confirm the large mortality impact of covid-19 among the elderly," said the authors. In 35 of the countries studied, the data coverage spans at least nine months; in these cases, this suggests that it will probably include the full impacts of the pandemic in 2020, or at least its first waves, while for other countries, these figures are still rising. The authors warn that "these results must be understood in the context of an ongoing, evolving pandemic; this study is a snapshot of the possible impacts of covid-19 on years of life lost on January 6, 2021".

"Estimates of years of life lost may be underestimated, due to the difficulty of accurately recording covid-19-related deaths". The study was done by a group of researchers from several international universities and research centres, including lecturers from the UPF Department of Economics and Business Héctor Pifarré i Arolas (first author) and Guillem López Casasnovas, both researchers at the Centre for Research in Health and Economics (CRES-UPF).

The research, published in the journal Scientific Reports (Nature Research), also involved the researchers Mikko Myrskylä, Enrique Acosta and Tim Riffe (Max Planck Institute for Demographic Research, Germany); Adeline Lo (University of Wisconsin-Madison, USA), and Catia Nicodemo (University of Oxford) and has been co-funded by the "la Caixa" Foundation. The research also received funding from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council and the Fonds du Recherche du Québec - Société et Culture (Canada) and from the University of Oxford's Covid-19 Research Response Fund (Great Britain).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via