Amid reports of Remdesivir shortages in certain regions of the country, Union health ministry in coordination with Department of Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday made an interim allocation of Remdesivir for 19 States/UTs for the period up to 30 April, 2021.

Remdesivir being an investigational therapy drug given in acute and severe versions of ovid-19 where oxygen support is a must, this allocation pertains to 14 States to which medical oxygen is allocated and 5 other states where the high volume of supplies are being observed, the government said.

Meanwhile, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Wednesday urged the states to use oxygen and Remdesivir judiciously. The allocation includes bulk purchases made by the States as well as supplies through private distribution channels, the union health ministry said. This initial allocation is dynamic and will be reviewed constantly in consultation with the States, to ensure all needs can be met within the available supplies, it said.

The health ministry said that all States not covered by the above-mentioned allocation will be considered for allocation when their supply orders are placed with the manufacturers.

The manufacturers have been advised to consider supply orders already made to them, geographical proximity with a State and terms of supply and give inputs for mapping of manufacturers to states for the allocated volumes.

Manufacturers have been directed to manufacture and dispatch the supplies as per the agreed State allocation and mapping. They may be asked to balance supplies to the Government and distribution channel.

“All States may place their supply orders to manufacturers, if not already done, either by Government purchase or distribution channel, within the above-mentioned State-wise allocation and manufacturer-wise mapping. In case any State does not require or is unable to fully utilize its allocation before 30th April, that would be available for reallocation to other States as per their requirement," the union health ministry said in a statement.

The government said that the States may immediately appoint State Nodal officers for Remdesivir who will be responsible for unrestricted and timely movement of Remdesivir within their States as per the above-mentioned allocation and mapping.

Control Room set up by National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) shall be responsible for monitoring the operations as per the allocations.

A Whatsapp group comprising Nodal officers of States to coordinate unhindered movement of Remdesivir within the country is being created. Liaison Officers of the Remdesivir manufacturers and officials of Ministry of Home Affairs, Dept of Pharmaceuticals, National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) and Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) would be part of this Group for day to day monitoring and coordination, the government said.

