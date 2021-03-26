OPEN APP
Home >News >India >COVID-19: Centre sends teams to Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh as cases surge

Two high-level multidisciplinary teams have been rushed to Chhattisgarh and Chandigarh in view of the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state and UT, the Union Health Ministry informed on Friday.

Chhattisgarh on Thursday recorded 2,419 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 3,32,113 in the state. Of these, 3,14,769 people have so far recovered, while 4,026 patients have died due to the infection so far.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Following this, the state government has appealed to people to strictly follow the preventive guidelines, including physical distancing and washing hands, apart from the use of masks. The government has decided to impose a fine of 500 for not wearing a mask in public places.

"Under this, now a penalty of 500 will be imposed if anyone is found not wearing mask or face cover in public places. Earlier, the penalty was 100 for the violation," it said.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the Chandigarh administration has directed restaurants and hotels to operate at a maximum of 50% capacity. All restaurants in the city will close by 11 pm and the last order can be taken till 10 pm.

In addition to this, schools and colleges across the union territory have also been ordered shut till 31 March. However, all teaching and non-teaching staff are required to go to institutions in this duration.

All public "Holi-Milan" gatherings have been banned and clubs and hotels will not allow any ceremonial gatherings. Museums, libraries, auditoriums and theatres, etc. run by the Chandigarh administration will also remain closed till further orders.

India saw 59,118 new coronavirus infections in a day, the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,18,46,652, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The active caseload breached the 4 lakh-mark again after around three-and-half months.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Indiamart has argued that clause 25 in the new SMS framework violates Trai Act, 1997, as it applies to B2B messages.ht

Trai asks operators to block commercial SMS not adhering to new rules from 1 Apr

1 min read . 04:04 PM IST
A child cries while a health worker taking the antigen test for COVID 19

Madhya Pradesh Covid surge: Lockdown in Indore; Restaurants, religious places shut. Know details

2 min read . 03:58 PM IST
Representative Photo: People who may have come in contact with the employees of the hotel are also being traced, the SDM said.

Taj Rishikesh Resort closed for 48 hours after 16 employees test positive for COVID-19

1 min read . 03:34 PM IST
UPI transactions: An individual can use multiple bank accounts on a single app.

NPCI defines operating norms for UPI market cap

1 min read . 03:32 PM IST

Registering an increase for the 16th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 4,21,066 comprising 3.55%of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.09%, the data stated.

The 59,118 new infections reported in a span of 24 hours were the highest since October 18, 2020. The death toll increased to 1,60,949 with 257 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

As many as 61,871 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on October 18. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout