Two high-level multidisciplinary teams have been rushed to Chhattisgarh and Chandigarh in view of the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state and UT, the Union Health Ministry informed on Friday.

Chhattisgarh on Thursday recorded 2,419 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 3,32,113 in the state. Of these, 3,14,769 people have so far recovered, while 4,026 patients have died due to the infection so far.

Following this, the state government has appealed to people to strictly follow the preventive guidelines, including physical distancing and washing hands, apart from the use of masks. The government has decided to impose a fine of ₹500 for not wearing a mask in public places.

"Under this, now a penalty of ₹500 will be imposed if anyone is found not wearing mask or face cover in public places. Earlier, the penalty was ₹100 for the violation," it said.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the Chandigarh administration has directed restaurants and hotels to operate at a maximum of 50% capacity. All restaurants in the city will close by 11 pm and the last order can be taken till 10 pm.

In addition to this, schools and colleges across the union territory have also been ordered shut till 31 March. However, all teaching and non-teaching staff are required to go to institutions in this duration.

All public "Holi-Milan" gatherings have been banned and clubs and hotels will not allow any ceremonial gatherings. Museums, libraries, auditoriums and theatres, etc. run by the Chandigarh administration will also remain closed till further orders.

India saw 59,118 new coronavirus infections in a day, the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,18,46,652, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The active caseload breached the 4 lakh-mark again after around three-and-half months.

Registering an increase for the 16th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 4,21,066 comprising 3.55%of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.09%, the data stated.

The 59,118 new infections reported in a span of 24 hours were the highest since October 18, 2020. The death toll increased to 1,60,949 with 257 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

As many as 61,871 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on October 18. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via